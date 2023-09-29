County Legislature Accepts Grant to Get COVID, Flu, Pneumonia Vaccinations Out To Underserved Community

Chautauqua County Legislators have approved accepting a grant to help get people vaccinated against COVID-19, flu, shingles, and pneumonia.

The $286,500 grant from the U.S. Aging and the Administration for Community Living under the Aging and Disability Vaccination Collaborative will be used to vaccinate people of any age.

The Chautauqua County Office for Aging Services, who received the grant, will be partnering with the County Health Department, Mental Hygiene, and community partners like The Chautauqua Center, Housing Service Coordinators, and the United Way to deliver the vaccines to underserved populations in the county.

An amendment by Legislator Tom Harmon that added language to the resolution that no grant funding be used for the purchase of gift cards “or any enticements” passed by a vote of 18-1. Legislator Terry Niebel voted no.

Niebel also voted no on the resolution. The resolution passed 18 to 1.

The funding is to be used through April 15, 2024.