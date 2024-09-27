County Legislature Appoints Tamara Dickey To Replace Dave Wilfong

The Chautauqua County Legislature has appointed Tamara Dickey to officially fill the vacancy left by Dave Wilfong, who resigned last month.

Dickey will represent District 11.

She previously served as the Ward 3 Jamestown City Council member, being elected in 2013, but resigning in October 2014, stating that a new job that required extensive travel would prevent her from fulfilling her obligation as an elected official on the city council.

Dickey holds a B.S. in Economics from St. Augustine University and an MBA from the University of Scranton, a Jesuit school. She is a member of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc., and serves as Senior Director in the Finance Department at Geisinger Health System, where she leads a team overseeing approximately $4.3 billion in revenues.

Throughout her career, Dickey has held various leadership roles in the healthcare sector, including at Duke University Health System, UPMC Chautauqua, and St. Lawrence Health System. Her commitment to community service is evident through her philanthropic work with organizations such as Save the Children, the YMCA, and Joint Neighborhood Projects. In 2023, she was honored with the Shattered-Ceiling Award for Women of Achievement by the YWCA.

Dickey is married to Clyde Dickey and has been a resident of Jamestown since 2004.