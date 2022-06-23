County Legislature Approves $24 Million Expansion of South Chautauqua Lake Sewer District

Following questions from over a dozen people at a public hearing on the expansion, the Chautauqua County Legislature approved three resolutions related to extending the South Chautauqua Lake Sewer District to include the rest of the west side of Chautauqua Lake.

The public hearing comments and questions were on the proposal to establish the new district boundaries from the hamlet of Stow to the south border of the North Chautauqua Lake Sewer District in the town of Chautauqua.

That resolution passed as well as the resolutions to bond for $24 million for the project and to establish a capital account for construction.

Representatives for the Sewer District said the timeline involves a design phase that will start in Spring 2023 that will include several opportunities for conversations with individual property owners as well as public meetings. Construction is anticipated to begin in Winter 2024 and be completed by Winter 2026.

The project will offer municipal sewer for over 500 parcels for 350 developed properties.

The Legislature also approved setting two public hearings to hear comments on two proposed reapportionment plans.

The County Reapportionment Commission recommended two plans that include a 17 Legislative district plan and a 19 Legislative district plan.

The 17-district plan hearing be held at 6:35 p.m. and the 19-district plan hearing held at 6:40 p.m. on July 27.