County Legislature Approves Grant Funding for Dunkirk Airport Runway Lighting Project

The Chautauqua County Legislature approved a resolution accepting a $669,915 grant for the Dunkirk Airport at a special meeting Monday night.

Airport Manager Shannon Barnhart, speaking at the meeting, said that money from the Federal Aviation Administration would go toward upgrading the lighting on the crosswind runway to LED lights. She said it is required to have fully working lights on the runway. Barnhart added the project has already been approved and that the legislature was just accepting the grant award.

Legislator Elisabeth Rankin noted that 90% of the project will be funded by the FAA grant, “As we support the airport infrastructure, the infrastructure needs support and funding, this grant is vital to the support of safe and effective operations at the airport. And I’m in favor of this funding and of this resolution.”

The total cost of the project is $744,351 with a 5% share of $37,218 coming from both the county and the New York State Department of Transportation.