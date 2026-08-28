County Legislature Approves Law Requiring Motorists To Move Over 3 Feet For Non-Motorists

The Chautauqua County Legislature has approved a local law requiring motorists move over three feet when passing non-motorists.

Chautauqua County Sheriff Jim Quattrone spoke during privilege of the floor, voicing his concerns over enforcement of the law, “It’s difficult to measure that three feet, and I want to make sure we’re going to be able to enforce it. And, if this law passes tonight, that we as a county do a good job of advertising and making sure the public understands what the law is.”

Legislators approved the local law in a vote 17 to 1, with Legislator Fred Johnson being the sole no vote. Legislator Jason Merritt was absent.

The law requires a three-foot minimum for vehicles passing non-motorists such as bicyclists, pedestrians, persons riding mounted animals, or people operating horse-drawn carriages.

The three-foot distance requirement would not apply to the overtaking of bicyclists on roads with clearly marked bicycle lanes as defined by New York Vehicle and Traffic Law. If an operator of a motor vehicle does not have sufficient space to approach or pass a non-motorist at a distance of at least three feet, the operator must slow down and overtake the non-motorist in a safe manner.

Under the law, motorists who failed to comply with the law will be fined $225 for a first offense, $325 for a second offense, and $425 for a third or any subsequent offense(s).