County Legislature Holding Emergency Meeting To Appoint Election Commissioners

The Chautauqua County Legislature will have an emergency meeting tonight.

Legislature Chairman Pierre Chagnon called the meeting that will take place at 6:30 p.m. in the Legislative Chambers.

The purpose of the meeting is to consider a resolution appointing Luz Torres as the Democratic Election Commissioner and for the Republican Caucus to consider appointing Nacole Ellis to the position of Republican Election Commissioner.

Current Republican Election Commissioner Brian Abram stated that he is stepping down from the position.

