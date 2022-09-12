WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

County Legislature to Hold Special Meeting to Vote on Dunkirk Airport Grant

The Chautauqua County Legislature will hold a special meeting Monday night to vote on a grant for the Dunkirk Airport.

The $669,915 grant from the Federal Aviation Administration is for 90% of a project to do runway lighting improvements. The rest of the project would be funded with a 5% local share of $37,218 and 5%, or $37,218, from the New York State Department of Transportation.

The Legislature meeting will take place at 6:00 p.m. and will be held by remote access. The public may participate in Privilege of the Floor by emailing a statement by 4:00 p.m. today to the Clerk of the Legislature at LeeO@chqgov.com. Emailed statements will be read during the appropriate Privilege of the Floor. The Public may view the meeting by accessing the live stream on the County Facebook page.

