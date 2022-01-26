WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / County Legislature to Vote on Bonds, Leasing Space in Jamestown City Hall, CSEA Contract

County Legislature to Vote on Bonds, Leasing Space in Jamestown City Hall, CSEA Contract

By Leave a Comment

The Chautauqua County Legislature will vote to issue bonds for equipment purchases and improvements at Jamestown Community College tonight.

Legislators will consider a resolution to issuing $3.7 million dollars in bonds to purchase equipment and vehicles. They also will vote on $1 million dollars in bonds toward $4 million dollars in improvements at Jamestown Community College. That project will use $3,072,750 in grant funding.

A resolution for the Public Defender to lease space on the third floor of Jamestown City Hall will be voted on. The five-year lease of 4,147 square feet of space will cost $4,479 in 2022, increasing each year for the term of the lease up to $5,374 in 2026.

A new labor contract with Part-Time Deputy Sheriff’s will be considered. The contract with CSEA Unit 6322 includes salary increases of 5% for 2022; 5% for 2023; 3% for 2024; and 3% for 2025; and a longevity payment of $75 per year upon completion of three years of service.

The Legislature also will vote to appoint a reapportionment commission for the 2020 Census. This body will make recommendations for how boundaries for county legislature districts are changed based on the Census results.

The legislature also will consider a motion that’s in support of best practices to overcome COVID-19, including supporting the County Health Department in their efforts to get residents vaccinated and encouraging residents to wear masks.

The Legislature’s meeting takes place at 6:30 p.m. tonight in the Legislative Chambers of the Gerace Office Building. It is open to the public and will be livestreamed on Chautauqua County Government’s Facebook page.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.