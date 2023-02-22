County Legislature to Vote to Reallocate $5.9 million in ARPA Funds

The Chautauqua County Legislature will vote on reallocating over $5.9 million in American Rescue Plan monies to projects at its monthly meeting tonight.

The federal funding received for Phase 2 of the South & Center Chautauqua Lake Sewer Districts meant that some of the ARPA funds designated for it could be used for other projects.

Also, the County canceled two other ARPA funded projects involving purchasing deterra pouches and a paving project at the Emergency Services Center for a drive-through public health clinic.

Resolutions for new ARPA funding to be voted on tonight include $4 million for Phase 2 of Shovel Ready Sites. The resolution states that the $1.4 million in ARPA funding for Phase 1 and from other sources fell well short of what is necessary to cover the cost of a large site.

The Legislature also will consider using $880,000 to purchase a Landfill Trailer. The resolution states that using ARP funds will “reduce the financial burden on the Landfill Equipment Capital account, allowing for the purchase of additional machinery to support daily Landfill operations.”

Another $500,000 in ARP funds is proposed to be used to upgrade the Sherman Shop Fuel System. The resolution states the fuel system in Sherman is need of upgrades and below grade fuel tanks are nearing the end of their life expectancy

Other ARPA-funded resolutions include $210,000 for a Waterways Master Plan project to evaluate the Marden Cobb waterways as well as $100,000 to repair trail sections and bridges on the Overland Trail at Harris Hill.

The County Legislature also will vote to designate $20,000 in Occupancy Tax Program monies toward the installation of a drainage system on Wright Park Drive in Dunkirk.

Under motions for consideration, the Legislature will vote on calling on New York State to continue passing on Enhanced Federal Medicaid Assistance Percentage Funds to counties, a motion urging New York State to approve a new Brooks Hospital, as well as a motion urging New York State to support natural gas.

The County Legislature meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. in the Legislative Chambers of the Gerace Office Building in Mayville. It is open to the public and also will be livestreamed on https://www.youtube.com/@ChautauquaCounty