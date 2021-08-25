County Legislature Voting on Deputy Sheriff’s Contract, Opioid Settlement Monies

The Chautauqua County Legislature will vote on a new contract with the Deputy Sheriff’s Association tonight. The tentative agreement is for January 1st, 2022 through December 31st, 2025. It includes a 3% wage increase in 2022 and 2023. A 2.5& wage increase in 2024, and a 2-and-one-half percent wage increase in 2025.

The legislature also will vote to accept $996,000 in settlement monies from Johnson & Johnson. The State Attorney General’s Office approved the settlement with Johnson & Johnson as part of the litigation regarding the opioid addiction crisis.

The county will receive the settlement over a 10 year period, the same period of time that Johnson & Johnson will agree to cease the manufacture, sale, and promotion of opioids and opioid products in New York State.

The settlement restricts 79% of the settlement toward approved uses such as treating opioid use disorder; supporting people in treatment and recovery; addressing the needs of criminal-justice involved persons; and supporting law enforcement and first responders.

Other grant monies the legislature will consider include $25,000 in Safe Summer 2021 Funding from the New York State Office of Children and Family Services. The money is to be used to support positive youth development activities for youth at risk of being perpetrators and victims of gun violence in high gun violence neighborhoods and census tracts throughout the state.

The Legislature also will vote on using $90,000 of American Rescue Plan funds, split evenly between the Dunkirk and Jamestown airport. The monies will go toward costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services, and combating the spread of pathogens at the airport.