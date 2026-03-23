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County Mental Hygiene, Chautauqua Institution Partner To Strengthen Mental Health Awareness

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The Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene has announced a new partnership with Chautauqua Institution to strengthen mental health awareness and support across the Institution’s campus.

This collaborative initiative will equip staff across all departments with the knowledge and confidence to recognize and respond to individuals experiencing mental health challenges. Through Youth and Adult Mental Health First Aid and Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST), employees will learn practical strategies to support individuals in crisis as well as those showing early signs of mental health concerns.

By training representatives from departments across campus, Chautauqua Institution is reinforcing its commitment to fostering a culture of care. Staff members—from guest services and programming to facilities and security—will be better prepared to respond compassionately when someone is struggling.

In addition to the trainings, a mental health response plan is being developed for campus staff. The framework will help employees feel prepared to take appropriate action when situations arise and provide consistent guidance across departments.

For more information about upcoming trainings or mental health resources, contact Christina Breen at BreenC@chqgov.comat the Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene.

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