The Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene has relocated its Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic in Dunkirk.

The clinic’s website, email and telephone numbers remain unchanged.

The new address is 60-62 Franklin Avenue in Dunkirk. Clinic hours are Monday through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., and Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The clinic phone number is 716-363-3550.