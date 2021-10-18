County Mental Hygiene Names Trish McClennan Project Director of Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics

Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene has announced that Trish McClennan will serve as the new Project Director of its Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics.

McClennan, who completed her higher education in North Carolina, received her Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, Sociology and Christian Education from Lenoir-Rhyne University. She then continued her studies at Appalachian State University where she earned a Master of Arts in Mental Health and Agency Counseling. McClennan’s postgraduate career has been in hospital settings bringing over 28 years of experience in intensive inpatient and outpatient behavioral health services to CCDMH.

The clinics received CCBHC status in 2020 from the US Department of Health and Human Services Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. Having this designation means that there are national standardized best practices, data collection and specific performance markers monitored to ensure that clinics are providing quality service resulting in good outcomes.