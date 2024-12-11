County OFA To Deliver More Than 200 Gift Bags, Meals As Part of ‘Santa For Seniors’ Campaign

The Chautauqua County Office for Aging Services will be delivering festive gift bags and meals to more than 200 seniors this Thursday as part of the “Santa for Seniors” campaign.

Volunteers and organizations have been working the past month to collect, sort, and pack donations for the campaign.

Office for Aging Services Director Dana Corwin said, “This program is about so much more than the gifts. It’s about connecting with seniors who may feel forgotten during the holidays, sharing moments of companionship, and reminding them that they are a cherished part of our community. Watching this campaign come together each year is a testament to the incredible kindness and dedication of our volunteers and partners.”

Deliveries will begin Thursday morning, with county employees, local church groups, and volunteers of all ages hitting the road to personally bring gift bags and meals to recipients. These deliveries not only meet practical needs but also lift spirits with a dose of holiday magic and connection.

Community members, including the Rev. J. Paul Womack Christmas Basket Fund at Hurlbut Memorial Community United Methodist Church and the First Baptist Church of Mayville, have led the charge in gathering donations, sorting items, and preparing meals.

Each carefully curated gift bag includes a mix of practical items, holiday treats, and hand-packed meals.

The hub of this year’s “Santa for Seniors” campaign is First Baptist Church in Mayville where, on delivery day, these gifts will embark on their journey across Chautauqua County.

The “Santa for Seniors” has grown over the years to include more than 30 new participants annually, ensuring its reach expands to touch even more lives.

To learn more about the Santa for Seniors campaign or the Office for Aging Services, visit chqgov.com/office-aging or following Office for Aging Services on Facebook.