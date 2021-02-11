County Officials Announce Wegmans Hit the Trail Campaign

MAYVILLE – Since 2005, Wegmans has partnered with town and city recreation programs and park conservancy groups to encourage communities to live healthier, better lives by taking advantage of the trails in their area.

Chautauqua County, in collaboration with Wegmans, is excited to present The Discovering the Trails of Chautauqua County Hit the Trail Passport. Your FREE Passport will make getting active even more fun!

Ryan Salvo, Store Manager at Jamestown Wegmans, said, “We’ve all discovered a greater appreciation for our natural spaces, as many families are looking for safe and healthy activities during the pandemic. Wegmans is proud to provide these pocket-sized passports to the community, and thank Chautauqua County Parks for its partnership with this initiative.”

“We are very excited to be a part of this new adventure with Wegmans, Chautauqua County Parks, and Chautauqua County Rails to Trails,” said Christine Schuyler, Public Health Director/Commissioner of Social Services, Chautauqua County Department of Health & Human Services. “Getting out and enjoying our beautiful countryside is good for mental and physical health.”

Your passport details two trail systems in Chautauqua County – the Overland Trails and Chautauqua Rails to Trails. Take a walk, breathe the fresh air, and enjoy the great outdoors. You have the opportunity to explore over 42 miles of County Trails and 20+ miles of unused rail corridors. Hike the rolling hills and valleys on the Overland Trails, and you will have access to some of the most stunning natural beauty and enjoyable wildlife areas available in Western New York. Rails to Trails provides safe, attractive trails for non-motorized trail users; trails wind through wetlands, pine forests, hardwood forests, pastures and vineyards.

Enjoy the forests, open space, opportunities and challenges provided on these trails:

Earl Cardot Eastside Overland Trail

Fred J. Cusimano Westside Overland Trail

Chautauqua Rails To Trails

“The Chautauqua County Parks Division appreciates Wegmans support in promoting use of the County’s Overland Trails,” said Brad Bentley, Chautauqua County Director of Public Facilities. “The trails are a great way to see some of Chautauqua County’s best outdoor environments, get some exercise and through the Passport booklet become eligible for some great rewards.”

“Over the course of the last year, Rails to Trails saw many more people out on the trail, and had the opportunity to make several trail improvements,” commented Jim Fincher, President of Chautauqua Rails to Trails. “We hope residents and visitors alike will take the time to enjoy nature and history along our miles of trails. Grab your passports and take a hike!”

Get your Discovering the Trails of Chautauqua County passport at Wegmans, Customer Service Desk, 945 Fairmount Avenue, Jamestown; the Chautauqua County Health Department, HRC Building, 7 North Erie Street, Mayville; or online at Wegmans.com/wp-content/uploads/Chautauqua-passport.pdf.

Here is how it works: hit the trail with your passport; rub trail markers to record your visits right in your passport; drop off completed passports at the Chautauqua County Health Department, HRC Building, 7 North Erie Street, Mayville, for a chance to win prizes. The trail maps are divided into segments. You can complete a trail over the course of multiple days or months and in any sequence, as long as you capture the distinctive seal for each trail segment in the frames indicated on the passport.