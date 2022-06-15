County Reapportionment Plan Public Hearings Will Be Set in July

The County Legislature’s Administrative Services Committee has approved a resolution to set public hearings on two proposed reapportionment plans.

The County Reapportionment Commission recommended two plans that include a 17 Legislative district plan and a 19 Legislative district plan.

County Attorney Stephen Abdella said Legislative Committees can begin discussions now on the two plans, “I have done some additional reviews of the descriptions in the plan and made some corrections here and there. The Board of Elections has also reviewed the two plans and had some suggestions which I’ve shared with the sponsors of plans – Mr. [Bob] Bankowski and Mr. [Tom] Harmon.”

Abdella said a permissive referendum can only be held if the local law is passed, giving the example that if the 17-district plan is voted down, a referendum cannot be held for that plan.

The two public hearings will be part of the Chautauqua County Legislature meeting on Wednesday, July 27 with the 17-district plan hearing be held at 6:35 p.m. and the 19-district plan hearing held at 6:40 p.m.