MAYVILLE – The number of Active COVID-19 cases in Chautauqua County was 127 as of Tuesday. That’s an increase of 11 over Monday. Health officials on Wednesday also said 12 new cases were confirmed for Tuesday.

There are currently 10 people with the virus in the hospital, and the seven-day positivity rate for the county of 0.9%.

There’s now been nearly 7900 known cases during the past year and the number of deaths is 140.