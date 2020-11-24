County Reports 149 Active COVID-19 for Monday

MAYVILLE – There were 18 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Chautauqua for Monday. County health officials said that there were also 149 active cases, a slight increase over the 141 active cases last reported on Friday.

Because the county doesn’t issue reports on the weekend, it combined the weekend total of new cases with the Mondays, saying there were a combined 65 new cases over the the span of three days.

21 new cases in 14701 (Jamestown)

14 new cases in 14063 (Fredonia)

7 new cases in 14712 (Bemus Point)

4 new cases in 14048 (Dunkirk)

2 new cases in 14136 (Silver Creek)

2 new cases in 14138 (South Dayton)

2 new cases in 14710 (Ashville)

2 new cases in 14787 (Westfield)

2 new cases in 14738 (Frewsburg)

1 new case in 14081 (Irving)

1 new case in 14718 (Cassadaga)

1 new case in 14062 (Forestville)

1 new case in 14724 (Clymer)

1 new case in 14775 (Ripley)

1 new case in 14782 (Sinclairville)

1 new case in 14716 (Brocton)

1 new case in 14767 (Panama)

1 new case in 14728 (Dewittville)

Health officials also said that as of Saturday, 12 people were hospitalized in the county who’ve tested positive for COVID-19.

Since the start of the pandemic in March, there’s been a total of 1,510 total confirmed cases. In addition, there’s been 1,345 recovered cases and 16 deaths.