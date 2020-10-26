County Reports 19 COVID-19 Cases Over Weekend, 12 Cases Reported for Friday

MAYVILLE – There were 19 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Chautauqua County over the weekend. The update by the Chautauqua County Health Department came after the county reported 12 new cases on Friday afternoon.

Because the county does not provide a detailed report on the weekend, the only information that is currently known for Saturday and Sunday is the total number of new cases, with Saturday reporting eight and Sunday reporting 11.

As of Friday afternoon, there was 128 active cases.

Of the 12 new cases reported on Friday:

4 cases in 14048 (Dunkirk)

2 cases in 14701 (Jamestown)

2 cases in 14738 (Frewsburg)

2 cases in 14718 (Cassadaga)

1 case in 14062 (Forestville)

1 case in 14063 (Fredonia)

Health officials also reported on Friday that there were a total of 55 active cases involving Tanglewood manor, with 10 cases from employees and 45 cases from adults. The also said that 51 cases associated with the Tanglewood outbreak have since been listed as recovered.

The County Health Department also said on Friday it was investigating a cluster of cases in the North County, which were the result of a private event. At least 12 cases over the last week are linked to the private event.

As of Sunday, there were 955 total confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic in March. As of Friday, 795 cases were listed as recovered. There’s also been 13 deaths as for Friday.

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY REPORTS 18th COVID-RELATED DEATH

While the number of COVID-19 related deaths in Chautauqua County hasn’t seen an increase the past few weeks, the same can’t be said for Cattaraugus County. Health officials there reported two additional deaths on Sunday – one involving an 82 year old female and the other involving a 62 year old male. Since the start of the pandemic, Cattaraugus County has seen 400 total COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths.

BEMUS POINT ELEMENTARY TEMPORARILY SWITCHES TO REMOTE LEARNING

Bemus Point Elementary will only be using a remote learning schedule next couple weeks.

The school district made the announcement Sunday after two individuals — one in the Elementary School on Tuesday and another in the middle and high school on Monday — tested positive for COVID-19.

The elementary school will be using remote learning from Today through Friday, Nov. 6. Maple Grove Middle/High school will continue its current hybrid model.

NY STATE POSITIVITY RATE 3.18%

Statewide, the positivity rate of COVID-19 cases was at 3.18 percent on Sunday. But that number includes several “focus zone” areas with a high incident of cases. Those focus zones are located in the New York City Area and also three counties of the Southern Tier – Chemung, Steuben, and Broome Counties. the state said that the positivity rate for areas outside the focus zones is 1.06 percent. For Western New York, the total positivity rate was at 1.3%.