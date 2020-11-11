County Reports 27 New Cases of COVID-19 for Tuesday

MAYVILLE – Locally, there were 27 New Cases of COVID-19 reported in in Chautauqua County for Tuesday. The 27 new cases was a sharp increase over the 4 new cases reported for Monday.

With the additional new cases, the number of active cases in the county went up by 20 and is now at 113. There’s also 21 people hospitalized in Chautauqua County as of Sunday.

Of the 27 new cases reported on Tuesday:

6 cases in 14701 (Jamestown)

2 cases in 14733 (Falconer)

2 cases in 14738 (Frewsburg)

1 case in 14712 (Bemus Point)

1 case in 14782 (Sinclairville)

6 cases in 14063 (Fredonia)

3 cases in 14048 (Dunkirk)

3 cases in 14136 (Silver Creek)

2 cases in 14062 (Forestville)

1 case in 14718 (Cassadaga)

The County Health Department says it is also currently monitoring a cluster linked to social clubs in the northern end of the County. There are currently 8 active cases linked to the Beaver Club in Fredonia.

In addition to the Beaver Club, there have been 20 cases linked to other social clubs; 19 cases have recovered, and 1 case is currently active.

There’s now been 1214 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county since the start of the pandemic, with 1086 now recovered.

There’s also been 15 deaths.

Meanwhile, Jamestown Public Schools reported Tuesday that an offsite Student at Fletcher Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19. The news on Tuesday from school officials comes just one day after a student at Bush Elementary School tested positive.

School officials say it was several days since the Fletcher student was last in school and as a result, the Health Department has advised that no in-school contact tracing will be required. For the student at Bush, the district said was working closely with the the Health Department to complete contact tracing so that any close contacts are notified and so that appropriate steps will be taken.

The district reminds the public that it cannot release the name or any other personally identifiable information regarding this individual.

Brocton Central School has also shifted to all remote learning for the rest of this month after some staff members were placed in quarantine for having been in close contact with a positive case.