County Reports 46 New COVID Cases Over Weekend

MAYVILLE – The Chautauqua County Health Department reported 46 new cases of COVID-19 in the county over the weekend. That’s on top of 16 new cases reported on Friday.

The county doesn’t report other specific COVID-related details over the weekend, but on Friday afternoon, it had said there were 141 active cases in the county. It also reported 12 people hospitalized had tested positive for COVID-19 as of last Tuesday.

Of the 16 new cases reported on Friday:

9 cases in 14063 (Fredonia)

1 new case in 14701 (Jamestown)

1 new case in 14712 (Bemus Point)

1 new case in 14048 (Dunkirk)

1 new case in 14738 (Frewsburg)

1 new case in 14740 (Gerry)

1 new case in 14769 (Portland)

1 new case in 14787 (Westfield)

As of Sunday, there’s been a total of 1491 cases, with 1288 listed as recovers as of Friday. There’s also been a total of 16 deaths.

County health director Christine Schuyler also reported over the weekend that No appointments remain available for the rapid testing clinic in Mayville on Tuesday. Additional clinics are being planned for the week of Nov. 30.

Meanwhile, the Cattaraugus County Health Department reported its 24th COVID-related fatality on Saturday. Cattaraugus County has seen a total of 829 cases since the pandemic started, with 283 listed as active as of Saturday. There are also currently 18 people hospitalized who’ve tested positive for COVID.