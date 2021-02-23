County Reports 51 New Cases for Friday, Saturday and Sunday

WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

MAYVILLE – Chautauqua County Health Officials say there were 51 new cases of COVID 19 for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and no new deaths to report.

The latest COVID-19 information was posted on the county website Monday morning, noting that there were now 141 Active Cases of COVID in the county as of Sunday – 38 fewer than what had been reported for Thursday. There were also 13 hospitalizations reported for Sunday, four more than what was reported for Thursday. And the 7-day test positivity rate was at 1.4% – 8-tenths of a percent lower than Thursday.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been over 7400 total cases of COVID-19 in the county, with nearly 7200 now listed as recovered. There’s also been 136 confirmed Deaths.

