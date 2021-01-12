WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.

You are here: Home / News / Local News / County Reports Four New Deaths, 376 New Cases for Friday, Saturday and Sunday

County Reports Four New Deaths, 376 New Cases for Friday, Saturday and Sunday

By Leave a Comment

MAYVILLE – The Chautauqua County Department of Health is reporting four additional deaths related to COVID-19 for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. That’s according to the health department’s COVID-19 dashboard, which also reported 376 new cases of COVID-19 for the same three-day period.

As of Sunday there were 715 known active cases of COVID in the county, 7 fewer compared to the number of active cases reported for last Thursday. In addition, there were 42 hospitalizations, 1 fewer than what was reported for Thursday. The 7-day test positivity rate was at 13.4%, 2.2% higher than Thursday’s rate.

As of Sunday, There’s been a total of 5,010 COVID-19 cases in the county since March, with 4,251 of them listed as recovered. There’s also been now been 44 deaths.

Meanwhile, the Jamestown Post-Journal is reporting about 30 residents and staff at two Heritage nursing facilities in Chautauqua County have recently tested positive for COVID-19. Eighty percent of the confirmed cases are among staff, with 20% among residents at the two locations.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.