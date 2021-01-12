County Reports Four New Deaths, 376 New Cases for Friday, Saturday and Sunday

MAYVILLE – The Chautauqua County Department of Health is reporting four additional deaths related to COVID-19 for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. That’s according to the health department’s COVID-19 dashboard, which also reported 376 new cases of COVID-19 for the same three-day period.

As of Sunday there were 715 known active cases of COVID in the county, 7 fewer compared to the number of active cases reported for last Thursday. In addition, there were 42 hospitalizations, 1 fewer than what was reported for Thursday. The 7-day test positivity rate was at 13.4%, 2.2% higher than Thursday’s rate.

As of Sunday, There’s been a total of 5,010 COVID-19 cases in the county since March, with 4,251 of them listed as recovered. There’s also been now been 44 deaths.

Meanwhile, the Jamestown Post-Journal is reporting about 30 residents and staff at two Heritage nursing facilities in Chautauqua County have recently tested positive for COVID-19. Eighty percent of the confirmed cases are among staff, with 20% among residents at the two locations.