County Reports Six New COVID-19-Related Deaths for Wednesday, Jan. 27

MAYVILLE – The number of COVID-19 deaths in Chautauqua County has now surpassed 100 since the start of the pandemic.

According to the Chautauqua County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard, there were 6 new COVID-19 related deaths reported for Wednesday, bringing the overall total to 103.That’s more than a 200% increase in the number of deaths since the end of December – when the total was at 32.

Meanwhile, the county also reported 102 new COVID 19 cases for Wednesday and the total number of Active cases was at 410 – 14 more than what was reported on Tuesday.

There were also 38 hospitalizations, the same number as Tuesday. And the 7-day test positivity rate for Wednesday was at 7.4%, a 0.2% increase from Tuesday.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have now been 6500 total confirmed cases, with nearly 6000 of them now listed as recovered.

