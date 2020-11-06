County Sees Rise in Active COVID-19 Cases, Reports 22 New Cases for Thursday

MAYVILLE – There were 22 new cases of COVID-19 in Chautauqua County reported for Thursday, bringing the total number of active cases up to 153. That’s an increase of 12 active cases over what had been reported for Wednesday.

However, there was a decrease in the number of people hospitalized in the county who’ve tested positive or COVID-19. It was 21 on Tuesday, down from 25, which was reported for Monday.

Of the 22 new cases reported for Thursday, the vast majority came out of the North County, where 18 cases were reported out of Dunkirk, Fredonia, Forestville and Silver Creek. There was also two cases reported out of Bemus Point and one case each out of Falconer and Casssadaga. No new cases were reported out of Jamestown.

Health officials also said that of the 117 Tanglewood Manor Cases in West Ellicott, 18 of them remain active, including 14 residents. There’s also been one resident who’s died.

To date, there’s been 1,152 total confirmed cases, with 984 listed as recovered. There’s also been 15 deaths.