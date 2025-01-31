County To Receive $811,053 To Bolster Emergency Response, Communications Systems

Chautauqua County will be receiving $811,053 to bolster emergency response and communications systems.

The funding is part of $55 million being awarded to 57 counties and New York City from the NYS Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services.

The County will receive $643,479 under the State Interoperable Communications Formula Grant Program and $167,574 under the Public Safety Answering Point Grant Program.

Both grant programs fall under the Statewide Interoperable Communications Grant program, which provides reimbursement of funding to eligible counties in order to improve their emergency communication systems, and allocate funding to further enhance public safety call-taking and dispatching abilities.

The combined $55 million statewide is set to deliver upgrades to the State’s public safety answering points and communications system. Funding will assist counties as they buy new equipment, upgrade their technology and improve training, and will encourage the development of Next Generation 911 technologies.