Court Case Adjourned Until Decision Made Who Is Liable for Clean Up of Former Crawford Furniture Site

A court case involving the former Crawford Furniture Building that burned down in a fire in November 2022 has been adjourned until June 30.

City of Jamestown Corporation Counsel Elliot Raimondo and Allen Street Development LLC Attorney Daryl Brautigam appeared in Housing Court Friday, June 2 before Judge George Panebianco for a pre-trial motion.

The adjournment was made due to both parties submitting new files in the case that needed to be reviewed by the Judge. One issue that needs to be resolved by the courts is whether Allen Street Development LLC principal owner Richard Rusiniak is personally liable for the cost of the clean-up of the site at 1061 Allen Street.

The City is seeking damages against the corporation and Raimondo has said the property owners owe over $90,000 in back taxes.