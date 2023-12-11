Court Of Appeals Rules Against Portions Of NYS’ Concealed Carry Gun Law

The Second Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on Friday against portions of New York’s gun laws including a provision that required concealed carry permit applicants disclose their social media accounts.

The ruling strikes down the provisions that require a concealed carry permit applicant to disclose their social media accounts and those that ban possession by default on private property and in places of worship.

The provisions that were struck down were included in the Concealed Carry Improvement Act which was passed in 2022 after the Supreme Court ruling in New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen. The Bruen case had challenged the statues New York had on the books regarding concealed carry permits at the time.

The majority of the CCIA remains in effect, including provisions that require an applicant “demonstrate good moral character” and disclosure requirements for household and family members on an application. While the concealed carry ban on houses of worship was struck down, the sensitive areas restrictions at places like stadiums and public transportation remains in effect.

In a statement, New York Attorney General Letitia James said that her office “will continue to defend New York’s gun laws and use every tool to protect New Yorkers from senseless gun violence.”

In her own statement, Governor Kathy Hochul said the laws that were struck down are “common sense protections” and that she will “continue my efforts to keep New Yorkers safe.”

State Senator George Borrello issued a statement as well, saying, ““No matter how Governor Hochul and Attorney General James try to spin this decision, make no mistake, this is a victory for New York’s law-abiding gun owners and supporters of the Second Amendment.

The 2nd U.S. Court of Appeals rightly affirmed that New Yorkers licensed to carry handguns can be armed on private property open to the public including businesses.”

Borrello added that he looks “..forward to remaining provisions of this unconstitutional law being struck down in the near future.”