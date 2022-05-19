COVID-19 Cases Continue Rise, Community Level Now Moderate

The New York State COVID-19 case tracker reported 400 new cases of the virus for the week of May 8 through May 14 in Chautauqua County.

These case reports do not include any positive at-home testing results.

The Chautauqua County Health Department reported 10 people in the hospital due to COVID on May 18. That’s down one person from last week. However, the seven day average positivity rate is up 3% from last week to 14.7%.

According to the State’s COVID-19 monitoring, 302 people have died in Chautauqua County since the beginning of the pandemic.

The CDC Community Level is now considered moderate.

Wastewater monitoring for COVID-19 in Dunkirk, Jamestown, and Falconer show levels are low.

The Centers for Disease Control reports that 66.2% of the population in Chautauqua County has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while 59.6% are fully vaccinated.

And the Federal Government is now offering an additional 8 free COVID-19 tests per U.S. household.

You can order the free at-home COVID tests at: https://www.covid.gov/tests.

The tests are being shipped by the U.S. Postal Service.