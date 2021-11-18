COVID-19 Cases Increase For Fourth Week

COVID-19 cases continued to increase for a fourth week with 436 new cases being reported and two deaths for November 7th through November 13th. 170 of those cases were located in Jamestown.

There are 475 active cases and 23 people hospitalized. The total number of deaths is now 216.

The 7-day average positivity rate is up a percent from last week at 8% with the CDC level of community transmission of “High.”

Since August 1st, 2,701 cases, or 56% of new cases, were in those who are not vaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 14,227 confirmed cases in the county, with 13,536 being listed as recovered.

According to the CDC Vaccination Tracker, 59.4% of the county’s total population have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 53.7% of the total population is fully vaccinated.