COVID-19 Cases on Increase, 5 New Deaths

There were five deaths and 313 new cases of COVID-19 in Chautauqua County for October 24th through 30th. 102 of those cases located in Jamestown.

There are 296 active cases and 15 people hospitalized. The total number of deaths is now 211.

The 7-day average positivity rate is up again slightly from last week at 6% with the CDC level of community transmission of “High.”

Since August 1st, 2,226 cases, or 56% of new cases, were in those who are not vaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 13,441 confirmed cases in the county, with 12,934 being listed as recovered.

According to the CDC Vaccination Tracker, 57.9-percent of the county’s total population have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 53% of the total population is fully vaccinated.