COVID-19 Cases Rise Again with 873 new cases, 5 Deaths for Week of November 28-December 4

Five people died and there were 873 new cases of COVID-19 for the week of November 28 through December 4 in Chautauqua County.

51 people are hospitalized with 73% of those hospitalized not vaccinated. The total number of deaths is now 233.

The county’s 7-day average positivity rate is up over another percentage point again from last week to 12.5%. The Chautauqua County Health Department said in a release earlier this week that COVID-19 cases are ‘raging’ throughout the county and region.

There are 741 active cases with 285 of the new cases located in the city of Jamestown. Since August 1st, 56% of new cases were in people who were unvaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 16,470 confirmed cases in the county, with 15,496 being listed as recovered.

According to the CDC Vaccination Tracker, 61.2% of the county’s total population have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 54.9% of the total population is fully vaccinated.

The County Health Department and other health officials are urging residents to get their vaccinations if they are unvaccinated and to get their boosters if eligible.

A vaccination clinic will be held for people ages 12 and up from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Monday, December 13 at Jamestown Community College’s Phys Ed Complex. Pre-register for the clinic at chqgov.com.