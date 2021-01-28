COVID-19-Related Deaths in Chautauqua County Triple During Past Month

MAYVILLE – The number of COVID-19 deaths in the county continues to see a sharp increase this week, with nine new deaths being reported for Tuesday. That after 11 deaths had been reported for Monday and 23 were reported for last Thursday.

In all, there’s been 46 total deaths reported in the county during the past week, nearly half of all COVID-19 related deaths that have been reported since the start of the Pandemic in last March.

It’s worth noting the 23 deaths reported late last week involve several that had been taken place in previous weeks, but had only been shared with the county by the state on Friday.

According to the County Health Department, the total number of Confirmed COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic is now at 97. That’s triple the number of COVID-19 deaths recorded at the end of December when the total was 32.

Meanwhile, the county also reported 108 new COVID 19 cases for Tuesday and the total number of Active cases was at 396 – marking the first time the active case county has fallen below 400 since Dec. 27.

There were also 38 hospitalizations, two less than what had been reported for Monday. And the 7-day test positivity rate for Tuesday was at 7.2%, a 0.2% drop from Monday.

Since the start of the pandemic, there’s been nearly 6400 total confirmed cases, with 5900 of them now listed as recovered.