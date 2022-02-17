COVID Cases Continue to Drop, 10 Died Week of February 6-12, 2022

New COVID-19 cases continue to drop in Chautauqua County, with 339 new cases reported for February 6 through 12. However, 10 people died last week. The total number of people who have died of COVID-19 is now 315.

The Chautauqua County Health Department says 15 people were admitted to the hospital due to COVID or COVID complications.

The county’s 7-day average positivity rate is 5%. The community transmission rate is still considered “high” by the Centers for Disease Control.

111 of the new cases are located in the City of Jamestown.

According to the CDC Vaccination Tracker, 65.2% of the county’s total population have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 58.3% of the total population is now fully vaccinated.

The Chautauqua County Health Department will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic today at Southwestern Elementary School.

It will take place from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and feature the Pfizer vaccine for those ages 5 and older.

The Health Department and New York State are also hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Friday at SUNY Fredonia’s Steele Hall.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available there from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

To Register, visit https://chqgov.com/public-health/covid-19-vaccination-clinics