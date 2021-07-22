CRCF Names Michael Metzger as This Year’s John D. Hamilton Community Service Award Recipient

The Chautauqua Region Community Foundation has announced that Michael Metzger will be this year’s John D. Hamilton Community Service Award recipient. A reception celebrating Metzger is scheduled for September 24th at the Chautauqua Harbor Hotel.

The Community Foundation has annually presented its John D. Hamilton Community Service Award since 1994 to recognize an individual’s dedication, leadership and support in furthering community spirit and enhancing the quality of life in the region. It is named for John Hamilton, in appreciation of his tireless efforts and leadership throughout the community.

A Rochester native, Metzger, and his wife, Marge, moved to Chautauqua County when he was assigned to Bauch & Laumb’s Jamestown office. What was only supposed to be a temporary assignment turned into a 38-year residency that allowed his passion for community service to grow.

Metzger has served as a leader for several local organizations including the United Way of Southern Chautauqua County, Chautauqua Region Community Foundation, American Red Cross of Southwestern New York, Manufacturers Association of the Southern Tier and The Resource Center.

Currently, Metzger is a Chautauqua Institution Board of Trustees member, Chautauqua Region Community Foundation Investment Committee member; County of Chautauqua Industrial Development Agency Board of Directors chairman; and INSYTE Board of Directors member.

Most notably of all Metzger’s volunteer roles has been his involvement with Junior Achievement of Western New York. For over 25 years, Metzger has taught the Junior Achievement Economics for Success program to eighth-grade students at Falconer Central School. He has arranged tours of local businesses for students, helped them develop resumes, and even staged mock interviews between students and employees of local businesses.

Professionally, Metzger has worked for more than 30 years in the private sector. He currently serves as Vice President for Finance and Administration at Fredonia.