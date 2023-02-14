Crime Up 3.5% in Jamestown for 2022

Crimes involving a firearm increased over 30% with overall crime increasing 3.5% in the City of Jamestown in 2022.

The 2022 was released on the city’s website, jamestownny.gov.

Jamestown Police Chief Tim Jackson said while crime is up, it’s important to note that the number of arrests increased by 10.9% in 2022. He said in the report that this is due to more targeted police enforcement as well as using GIVE funding for supplemental officers to be used in areas of high crime.

In terms of crime, in 2022 there was a 30.8% increase in cases involving reported use of a firearm compared to 2021 and 24 confirmed shootings. All of the firearm related violence was targeted and related to narcotics trafficking.

Jackson said JPD will be conducting more targeted impact patrols in areas with a high crime rate this year. He said the department will use GIVE funding to conduct hotspot and micro hotspot policing in targeted areas.

80 firearms were seized last year and the SWAT Team was deployed 34 times for search warrants.

The number of overdoses known to JPD also increased by 12.6% in 2022 compared to 2021; however, the fatality rate from overdoses decreased by 23.5% in 2022.

The Jamestown Fire Department responded to 61 fires in 2022. Deputy Fire Chief Matt Coon said of that total 1 person died and 5 fires were arson. He said the number of fires is down from a total of 74 in 2021, but still remain high when compared with 52 fires in 2020.

Coon said in 2022, JFD responded to a total of 4,788 calls for medical emergencies, including 1,298 ambulance transports. This is an increase from 1,130 transports last year.

Coon said neighboring volunteer departments were dispatched into the city over 500 times in 2022.

He said goals for 2023 include

Continuing to expand fire prevention and life safety services throughout the community,

Providing better transparency and availability through social media platforms,

Continuing work with local agencies to provide the best services to the community with an attempt to not duplicate said services;

And continuing expansion of partnerships county-wide by sharing resources to provide education to not only city residents, but anyone who desires it.

The full report may be viewed here: https://www.jamestownny.gov/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/2022-Annual-Report-FINAL-V2.pdf