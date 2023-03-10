Cummins Launches New Zero-Emissions Brand

Cummins has announced the launch of a new zero-emissions brand.

Accelera is a new brand for its New Power business unit.

A company media release said the launch of Accelera is a significant step forward in Cummins’ efforts to achieve its Destination Zero strategy, focused on evolving Cummins technologies to reach zero emissions across its product portfolio.

Over the past several years, Cummins has invested more than $1.5 billion in research and technology, capital and acquisitions to build Accelera’s leadership and technological capabilities.

The company said Accelera is now a global leader in zero-emissions technologies, providing battery electric and fuel cell electric solutions across commercial and industrial applications with hundreds of electrolyzers generating hydrogen around the world today.

Cummins President and CEO Jennifer Rumsey said the company has a goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050.

Accelera is advancing a range of zero-emissions solutions, including hydrogen fuel cells, batteries, e-axles, traction systems and electrolyzers, to sustainably power a variety of industries from commercial transportation to chemical production. Both a components supplier and integrator, Accelera is decarbonizing applications like buses, trucks, trains, construction equipment, stationary power and carbon intense industrial processes.

Amy Davis, who has led the New Power business unit since 2020, will serve as President of Accelera.

According to Cummins Director of External Communications, the Accelera products will not be manufactured at the Jamestown Engine Plant, saying, “We have other hubs for our new power products which are much different than typical internal combustion engines.”