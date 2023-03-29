Cummins Proposes Nearly $452 Million Investment in Jamestown Engine Plant

Cummins Inc. has proposed nearly $452 million in investments over five years at its Jamestown Engine Plant in Busti.

Cummins officials, speaking at the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency board meeting, said the plant is nearly 50 years old and in need of infrastructure and equipment upgrades.

Cummins External Communications Manager Lauren Daniel said in a statement, “Cummins is investing across our footprint to support our Destination Zero strategy and next generation engine portfolio. Our Jamestown Engine Plant is a critical piece of our long-term strategy, and we are evaluating it for additional investment opportunities.”

The CCIDA board approved a $3 million sales tax exemption to Cummins for the project.

According to a Jamestown Post-Journal article, officials project employment will increase by 90 people over three years of the project.