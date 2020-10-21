Cuomo Leaves PA, NJ and Conn. Off of State Travel Advisory List

ALBANY – Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that despite having a high positivity rate, Pennsylvania will not be added to the states travel advisory list, which mandates a 14-day quarantine for any resident coming into New York from a state appearing on the list.

In all, 43 states now meet the qualifications for travelers to quarantine if coming from those areas to New York. But neighboring Pennsylvania, as well as New Jersey and Connecticut, will not be added to the travel advisory list – even though all three exceed the metrics for COVID-19 infection rates.

Meanwhile, two new states were added to the list – Arizona and Maryland -bringing the official quarantine total to 40 states and territories.

Cuomo said the three border states are too intertwined with New York’s economy, so he would instead impose a travel “advisory” for people coming into New York from those states that would recommend they only do so for “essential” job duties.

Cuomo said he would share more details regarding the strategy Wednesday.