Cuomo: Summer School will Be Conducted Through Distance Learning

ALBANY – Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday that summer school will be conducted through distance learning this year to help reduce the risk of spread. Meal programs and child care services for essential employees will continue.

The governor said school districts must also develop a plan for students with disabilities who participate in extended summer school year programs over the summer to ensure they receive instruction.

The state will make a determination on the fall semester and issue guidelines in June so schools and colleges can start to plan for a number of scenarios.

K-12 schools and colleges will submit plans for approval to the state in July.

Locally, Jamestown School Superintendent Bret Apthorpe told WRFA this week that the district is already starting to develop its plan.