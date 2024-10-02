Dana Corwin Appointed As Interim Director For County Office For Aging Services

Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel has appointed Dana Corwin as the Interim Director of the Office for Aging Services.

Corwin takes the helm following the retirement of longtime director Dr. Mary Ann Spanos.

Corwin, a registered nurse and Mayville resident, joined the Office for Aging Services in 2008. Throughout her tenure, she has been instrumental in providing advocacy, connecting clients with essential services, and responding to emergencies.

Previously in her post as Office for Aging Services Deputy Director, Corwin supervised the OFAS home care program, health and wellness, Meals on Wheels and NY Connects, which provides assistance to seniors, individuals with disabilities, and caregivers across the county.

As interim director, Corwin will continue to advocate for seniors and vulnerable populations in the county.

She is a graduate of Union Memorial Hospital School of Nursing, Notre Dame of Maryland University, and Bellevue University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.