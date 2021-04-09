David Salley Announces Candidacy for Chautauqua County Clerk

Fredonia resident David Salley has announced his candidacy for Chautauqua County Clerk. He will face incumbent County Clerk Larry Barmore who is running on the Republican and Conservatives lines.

Salley is a computer science professional who has worked for Plantrol Systems of Westfield and the Seneca Nation Medical Center. He is a 30-year experienced amateur historian, with membership in the Society for Creative Anachronism.

Salley was born and raised in Buffalo and has lived in Fredonia with his wife, Dr. Karen Ehrlich, since 2000. Salley is running on the lines for Democrat and Working Families Party.