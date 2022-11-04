Daylight Saving Time Ends Saturday, Federal Law to Make it DST Permanent Still Awaiting Approval

As Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend, a law at the Federal level is still waiting to be approved that could make Daylight Saving Time permanent.

The U.S. Senate unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act on March 15. If passed by the House, it would make daylight saving time permanent, effective on November 5, 2023.

Congressman Joe Sempolinski said his primary concern regarding the bill is safety especially when it comes to kids going to and coming home from school, “So, I’m in favor of any arrangement of the clock that keeps children the most safe and I think that’s what we should study first. And if that happens to be going to a permanent status, either daylight saving time, or standard time, or a continuous switch, or altering when the switch is what I’m most concerned about is kids are safe as they’re going about their day to day life.”

Sempolinski said if the bill is not voted on by the House before Congress adjourns on January 3, 2023, then the bill dies.

Clocks move back an hour to standard time at 2:00 a.m., Sunday, November 6. People are encouraged to also test and change batteries in smoke or carbon monoxide detectors at this time as well.