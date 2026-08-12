Deadline Extended For Farmers To Apply For Grants To Offset Federal Tariffs Costs

The deadline for farmers to apply for grant money to offset costs due to federal tariffs has been extended.

The New York State Department of Agriculture and Market has announced the deadline to apply for the $30 million Agricultural Resiliency Against Tariffs Program has been extended, with applications now due on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, by 11:59 p.m.

The program will help offset rising costs and market loss that New York farmers faced in 2025 because of federal tariff policy. The link to the applications for dairy, livestock, specialty crop, and aquaculture producers are available here. Farmers are encouraged to begin the application process now to ensure all parts are completed and submitted by the deadline.

The tariff relief program will provide direct payments of a minimum of $1,000 and a maximum of $25,000 to eligible producers. Distribution of funds will be determined through two tracks:

Track 1: Cow Dairy Farms

Track 2: Livestock, Livestock Products, Specialty Crops, Aquaculture

Eligible applicants must fill out a general application, provide agricultural sales or milk production data and meet specific criteria, including:

Applicants must have at least two-thirds of federal gross income in excess of $30,000 derived from agricultural activities, as defined by New York State Tax Law.

Applicants must produce eligible crops within New York State.

Eligibility and production data must be certified by a qualified financial professional.

All applicants must provide a complete substitute W-9 form, necessary for payment.

Dairy farm applicants must sign a records release form, allowing confirmation of milk production data.

Only complete applications will be considered for payment. The application and detailed instructions on how to apply, including a webinar, are available on the Department’s webpage.