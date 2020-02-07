Deadline to for Joining Democratic Party in Time for New York State Presidential Primary is Feb. 14

MAYVILLE – The 2020 Presidential Primary season is officially underway and there are several Democratic candidates seeking the party’s nomination to run against President Donald Trump in November.

But while it will still be a couple of months before New York State holds the Democratic presidential primary, the deadline for anyone wishing to join the party is fast approaching.

According to the Chautauqua County Board of Elections, in order to be eligible to vote in the April 28 New York State Democratic Presidential Primary, anyone already registered to vote who is not already registered as a Democrat has until the end of the day on Friday, Feb. 14 to do so.

Election officials say all party changes must be received at the County Board of Elections – 7 N. Erie St. Mayville NY 14757 – by that date to be considered timely.

The 2020 Presidential Primary will be 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. April 28, with early voting April 18-26 at the Chautauqua Mall, County Fairgrounds or at the Mayville elections office.

State and local primaries – including any primary for congressional candidates – will be on June 23.

For more information, visit VoteChautauqua.com or call 716.753.4580.