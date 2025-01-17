Decho Ensemble Performs at St. Luke’s Tonight

The Decho Ensemble will perform tonight at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church.

The quartet, consisting of saxophones, voice, and piano, has performed throughout North America and Europe.

Decho Ensemble was founded by Sarah Marchitelli and Jacob Swanson in 2011 with the intention of sharing the saxophone as a concert instrument of wide ranging capability. Ensemble member and vocalist Katherine Petersen joined the original duo to champion works for voice and saxophone. Tonight’s performance will also include long-time collaborator Dr. Allison d’Amato.

Decho will perform select works for voice, saxophone, and piano including new works dedicated to the performers alongside a masterwork by Brahms: his famous horn trio.

The performance will begin at 6:00 p.m. tonight. Free will donations will be accepted to support the ensemble.

For more information, call the church office at 716-483-6405 or email Karen Hewes Suber at karen.suber@stlukesjamestown.org