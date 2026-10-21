Democrat, Former County Legislator Chuck Nazzaro To Replace DeJoy

Democrat and retired County Legislator Chuck Nazzaro will replace District 9 Legislator Vince DeJoy.

DeJoy, who submitted his resignation as a legislator on October 15, has moved to North Carolina.

The Chautauqua County Democratic Committee, working with the Jamestown Democratic Committee, has asked Nazzaro to fill the remainder of DeJoy’s term this year and commit to serving through at least 2027 when a special election will be held.

DeJoy’s name will remain on this year’s election ballot. However, Nazzaro will serve in his place if DeJoy wins the election.

Nazzaro was first elected to the county legislature in 2008 and served for 14 years. He was a Jamestown City Council member before his election to the legislature. Nazzaro chaired the legislature’s Audit and Control Committee under both Democratic and Republican majorities on the Legislative body. He also was the chief financial officer at WCA Hospital for many years.

For more information about election ballots and voting in this year’s elections, visit votechautauqua.com