Democratic Senators Introduce Legislation To Lower Medicare Eligibility Age To 50

10 Democratic U.S. Senators, including New York’s Kirsten Gillibrand, have introduced legislation to lower the Medicare eligibility age to 50.

The Medicare at 50 Act would allow Americans ages 50 to 64 to buy into Medicare. The bill would expand access to affordable healthcare and give more than 58 million Americans more coverage options.

More than 60 million Americans are between the ages of 50 and 64. Gillibrand said this is a population that faces significant challenges accessing affordable, comprehensive health insurance. While the Affordable Care Act (ACA) expanded access to coverage, she said millions of older Americans continue to face high premiums, out-of-pocket costs, and limited coverage options. Today, 11.5% of Americans between the ages of 55 and 64 remain uninsured.

Gillibrand and other Democrats have been critical of healthcare cuts in President Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill and the GOP’s refusal to extend the Affordable Care Act’s enhanced premium tax credits.

Individuals who choose to enroll in Medicare before age 65 would receive the same benefits and protections available under Medicare Parts A, B, and D, including the option to enroll in a Medicare Advantage plan. The legislation would also allow eligible individuals to receive the same premium tax credits and cost-sharing subsidies they would qualify for through the ACA Marketplace, helping make coverage more affordable.

In addition to Senator Gillibrand, the bill is co-sponsored by Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Jack Reed (D-RI), Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Andy Kim (D-NJ), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Ed Markey (D-MA) and Tammy Baldwin (D-WI).

Full text of the bill is available here.