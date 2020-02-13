Democrats in State Senate to Offer Compromise on Bail Law

ALBANY – Democrats in the New York Senate are rolling out a plan to alter the hotly contested bail reform law that has dominated conversation in Albany for months. The move comes amidst ongoing pressure from Republicans and law enforcement officials.

According to a story published in Newsday, the state would completely eliminate cash bail while allowing judges more discretion in determining when to hold someone before trial.

The proposal is the culmination of weeks of meetings with law enforcement officials along with private deliberations among a group of Democratic senators who have attempted to satisfy both progressives and bail reform critics.

The proposal isn’t supported by everyone. Bail reform proponents have said that giving judges discretion to hold individuals would open the door for racial bias, perpetuating a long-standing criminal justice system that has disproportionately affected minorities. The Senate Democrats hope to address those concerns with the promise of data collection, allowing lawmakers to evaluate the new law and its impact on different communities.