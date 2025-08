A discarded cigarette is to blame for a fire at an insurance agency in Lakewood Monday morning.

Lakewood Fire and Lakewood-Busti Police Departments responded to 401 East Fairmount Avenue around 7:30 a.m. yesterday for a report of a structure fire.

After extinguishing the flames, the Chautauqua County Fire Investigation Team determined the fire was caused by a discarded cigarette outside the building.